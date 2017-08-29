Trade of the Day: 3M Co (MMM)

To receive further updates on this 3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.



3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) had a disappointing earnings announcement on July 25. The company beat its earnings expectations by $0.07 per share, but it missed its revenue expectations by $50 million. The company also left its earnings guidance for the full year unchanged. This lack of revenue growth — blamed by some analysts on 3M’s strategy to gain market share with price cuts — and lack of additional expected earnings growth seems to have sparked some profit taking on the stock.

We’re seeing confirmation of continued profit taking as MMM drops once again after rising to a new lower high in the aftermath of the company’s earnings announcement and expect the stock to drop back down to support around $200.

‘Buy to open’ the MMM October 200 Puts (MMM171020P00200000) for a maximum price of $3.45.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.



Most recently, John and Wade are co-options strategists of Turbo Trader Live — a live, interactive trading room service that runs two hours every trading day the market is open. Turbo Trader Live focuses on long call and put options, as well as long and short vertical spread strategies. Find out how to get in on the live trading action and start making real profits by clicking here.