Trade Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock With a Double-Digit Safety Margin

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is a great secular story. In the near-term though, buying NVDA stock could test the mettle of investors as signs of a top build. But with no guarantees from price charts, one way to work around this seemingly difficult dilemma is through the use of a modified fence strategy. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

As last year’s best-performing stock in the S&P 500, and on pace for a possible repeat performance in 2017, NVDA stock has been on an enviable tear. And as most active investors also know, Nvidia’s rise to prominence has not been without good reason either.

Bottom line, Nvidia has been growing hand over fist, crushing Wall Street views and is very well-positioned in more than a few hot markets ranging from artificial intelligence and deep learning, gaming, autonomous autos and even cryptocurrency mining.

I’m confident you’ve heard this all before. It’s also likely the bullish Nvidia narrative came across your radar at much lower prices in NVDA stock given the meteoric rally. And guess what? Shares of Nvidia could continue even higher without you, but then again …

NVDA Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge The rally of the last 18 or so months has no doubt been a friendly one for NVDA stock investors. That’s obvious enough by simply taking a look at the provided weekly chart. Now though, Nvidia’s staunch uptrend is showing signs a larger correction could be just beginning.

Technically, my concern is focused on NVDA’s price action following its last two earnings reports. On the heels of May’s blowout report shares rallied strongly for nearly four weeks, but culminated in a bearish shooting star candlestick on the weekly chart. While NVDA stock ultimately rallied to new highs, those gains have not come easily.

NVDA has failed momentum traders and, more recently, those buying into the aftermath of the early August earnings topper. This quarter, the weekly price action quickly formed an engulfing bearish candlestick after scoring an ever-brief, marginal higher high pattern amidst a bearishly divergent stochastics condition.

Looking forward, the case for a healthier correction, perhaps as much as 30% is building, but that’s not something to necessarily fear. It’s our contention investors bullish on Nvidia’s long-term prospects simply need to be a bit smarter and pragmatic about how and when to enter NVDA stock.

NVDA Stock Bullish Spread Combo



Click to Enlarge For traders agreeable on Nvidia’s bullish narrative, but also respecting the likelihood a correction is elevated, a modified fence spread on NVDA stock is approachable.

The combination consists of an out of the money call spread financed by the sale of an out of the money put spread. I like to think of the modified fence as having one’s cake and eating it too.

This spread allows the trader to buy shares at a discount, maintain limited risk and have long directional exposure should NVDA surprise us technically and reaffirm its uptrend near-term.

With NVDA stock at $161.49, selling the Oct $135/$125 put spread and buying the Oct $185/$190 call vertical is priced for a small credit of 15 cents and favored by this strategist.

Next Page