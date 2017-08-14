Time to Buy General Electric Company (GE) Stock After Massive Decline?

It has not been a good year for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ). GE stock has taken a tumble, falling over 19% in 2017. With a new CEO and near-4% yield, is it time to buy?

Source: Shutterstock

General Electric had been talking up the benefits of spinning off its financial business. It said doing so would allow the company to get back to its industrial roots. It would use excess capital to drive growth and get back on track.

Unfortunately, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Execution of GE’s industrial businesses hasn’t gone well. Last quarter, industrial revenues fell by 2% year-over-year. Its fiscal year-to-date performance (two quarters) has industrial revenues down 1%. Profits are down 4% and up 2%, respectively, in the same time periods.

Compare that to a company like Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ). Last quarter, revenue grew just 1% with organic sales up 3%, but profits jumped 5.5%. Its six-month year-to-date performance (also two quarters) has net income up 7%. Management upped its full-year earnings guidance, calling for 8% to 10% year-over-year growth.

Perhaps most importantly though, HON saw operating cash flow jump 25% last quarter and free-cash flow grow a whopping 39%.

The Dividend

Why does Honeywell’s cash flow statement matter? Because there has been a growing concern among investors that GE would have to cut its dividend. Now yielding over 3.75%, it seems like a lot of recent selling pressure has been attributed to this concern — that and investors simply throwing in the towel. Who wants to own a dog like GE when there are all these other great dividend stocks to buy?

In the three years prior to 2016, GE had generated operating cash flow in excess of $19 billion per year. In fiscal 2016 though, OCF fell to negative $244 million. This is concerning, although both quarters in 2016 have been OCF positive and perhaps that will relieve investors’ stress to some degree.

Except there’s one other concern.

As a result of the plunge in OCF, obviously free cash flow has taken a hit too. Capital expenditure spending remains pretty consistent, falling to between $7.1 billion and $7.3 billion over the past three years. Through the first two quarters of 2017, FCF is in negative territory.

