Is There Anything Left on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock’s Carcass?

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) have taken a beating in 2017, falling more than 70% so far on the year. What once looked like a slam dunk in a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) has now burned investors. Longs were betting on a deal. Then they were betting on RAD stock being too cheap. Now they’re left scratching their heads.

It leaves us with the question: Is there anything left to pick over on the carcass?

My initial feeling is simple. Why buy RAD stock when there are so many wonderful companies to choose from? I would rather pay a premium for a great company than a discount for a poorly run one.

That said, there could be value worth exploring in RAD stock, and therefore we should take a closer look.

Rite Aid’s Deal With Walgreens

After the FTC dragged out the WBA-RAD acquisition, WBA suddenly pulled out of the deal. Walgreens paid Rite Aid a cool $325 million termination fee to free itself of the original agreement. It then agreed to acquire nearly 2,200 RAD locations for $5.175 billion.

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ), which was set to purchase some RAD locations in order for the original WBA-RAD deal to gain regulatory approval, was cut out from the new deal. So as it stands, RAD will receive a $325 million termination fee and $5.175 billion (should the deal pass) for its assets. It will part ways with 2,186 retail locations and three distribution centers.

Is This a Good Deal?

The deal leaves Rite Aid with just over half of its current retail footprint. The deal seemingly grabs a lot of locations on the East Coast. However, management argues it will have some its best performers still on the table, with locations along the West Coast and in states like New Jersey, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

It’s hard for me to believe WBA would shell out almost $5.5 billion (termination fee included) for RAD’s worst and mediocre stores. But if Rite Aid really is left with some of its best-performing locations, maybe it has a chance. Its financial are far from beautiful, though. As of last quarter, Rite Aid had about $214 million in cash. Debt stands at a daunting $7.24 billion — roughly three times the size of its $2.43 billion market cap.

