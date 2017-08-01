Should You Load Up on Square Inc (SQ) Stock Before Earnings?

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) has been absolutely on fire. SQ stock is up 96% this year and 161% over the past 12 months. While CEO Jack Dorsey may be struggling to lead Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) to the promised land, he’s doing so with SQ stock right now.

The business is gaining traction and its financials are looking better. After losing 50 cents per share in 2016, analyst expect Square to cut its losses by over half in 2017 and turn profitable in 2018. 25.6% sales growth is forecast for 2017 and estimates call for an acceleration to 26.5% growth in 2018.

Digging Deeper into SQ Stock

In spring 2016, SQ had gross margins of about 29%. Fast forward 12 months and those gross margins are up more than 650 basis points to 35.7%. Gaining market share and growing margins are a huge key to getting investors to open up their wallets and pay a higher valuation.

Last quarter was a big one. Analysts were looking for a loss of 8 cents per share, while SQ came in with a surprise profit of 5 cents per share. Revenue of $461.55 million also beat expectations and grew 21.5% year-over-year. What didn’t grow 21.5% YoY? Operating expenses, which actually shrunk by about $80 million to $475.6 million.

Bears may point out that overall expenses again outpaced revenue. While this is true, a bull will also point out that operating income came in at negative $14 million vs. negative $97 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash from operating activities grew to $44 million last quarter, its third straight quarter with a positive result.

Valuing Square

There is very little doubt about Square’s underlying business. In fact, broadly speaking, the whole ecosystem in which Square operates is improving. SQ is used by many small- and medium-sized businesses, and as we know, the economy continues to improve. It may not be robust, but a growing economy is key to Square’s business.

Payment companies like Visa Inc (NYSE: V ), Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) continue to churn higher, too. E-commerce trends, which we identified when taking a closer look at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), continue to see strong results as well for companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Additionally, Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) turned in another strong report this week as well.

The point is all the same: e-commerce and spending tends are strong, which bodes well for Square.

