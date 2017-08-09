Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Stock Takes a Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP ) stock was down today despite the travel company posting an earnings beat for the second quarter of 2017.

Tripadvisor Inc reported earnings per share of 38 cents during the second quarter of the year. This matches the company’s earnings per share from the second quarter of 2016. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 30 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Tripadvisor Inc in the second quarter of 2017 was $424 million. This is an increase over its revenue of $391 million from the same time last year. It also comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $421 million for the second quarter of the year.

While Tripadvisor Inc did beat estimates for the second quarter of the year, not everything in its earnings report was good for TRIP stock. This includes it reporting net income of $27 million. This is down 21% from the travel company’s net income of $34 million from the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Tripadvisor Inc in the second quarter of 2017 was $46 million. This is a slight drop from its operating income of $47 million that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

TRIP stock may also be down following a new price target from Susquehanna. The firm said today that it is lowering its price target for the stock from $40 per share to $32 per share. It also still maintains its Neutral rating for Tripadvisor Inc.

TRIP stock was down 2% as of Wednesday afternoon and is down 17% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.