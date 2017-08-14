Trump Lashes Out at Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), But Does It Matter?

In the immediate wake of the events in Charlottesville, Wall Street had a strong opening Aug. 14. It was a classic bounce-back from a week where reports from North Korea pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down from its 22,200 high to the Friday close of 21,858. The early rise of 140 Dow points retraced about half those losses.

Then, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ) CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from a federal manufacturing council over the weekend’s events, and President Donald Trump reacted with a tweet that left analysts in shock, because it attacked both Frazier and the pharmaceutical industry over high prices.

In response, prices were not shaken. But will the economy be stirred?

The Merck Case

Frazier is a Democrat and his company’s political action committee contributed close to equally to both parties last cycle.

His decision to serve the Trump administration was comparable to former General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) CEO Jeff Immelt’s service to the Obama administration. Immelt is a lifelong Republican who came under severe criticism from conservatives over that decision. Frazier, who is African-American, was seated next to Trump in pictures of the council.

None of this should matter. MRK stock should be a buy, having delivered $3.5 billion in net income on $19.4 billion in revenue for the first six months, along with $3.8 billion in operating cash flow. Merck has done this while keeping its price increases to the mid-single digits when discounts are included in the calculation.

There are “bad actors” among drug companies, in terms of pricing, but Merck is not one of them. The attack by the president was personal.

An Economy Without Policy

Frazier is not alone. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS ) CEO Bob Iger previously left Trump boards, troubled by the direction of policy.

A president’s power is proportional to their popularity and performance. If Trump’s popularity means his power is declining, that could be bullish for stocks.

But stupid policy also yields stupid results.

Investors are desperate for something to invest in, the price of Bitcoin having tripled this year, up another 5% early on Aug. 14. Speculation is spilling outside the real economy, and the dollar index is down, meaning international investors are having their U.S. market gains wiped out when they try to bring them home.

