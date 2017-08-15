Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc (AAPL), JD.Com Inc (ADR) (JD) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as tensions continued to ease on the Korean peninsula. According to North Korean state media, Kim Jong Un has backed off his threat to attack Guam but warned he could change his mind if the U.S. persisted in reckless actions.

Outside the Korean conflict, Wall Street will be flooded with economic data today as reports on July retail sales, import export prices for last month, the August Empire State manufacturing survey, August homebuilders sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders and figures on June business inventories are all on tap.

Heading into this data rich session, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have added 0.25%, Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.21% and S&P 500 futures have gained 0.23%.

On the options front, volume dropped sharply on Monday, with only about 12.7 million calls and 12.2 million puts crossing the tape, Meanwhile, with geopolitical tensions falling in the Koreas, the CBOE single-session equity put/call volume ratio plummeted to 0.54 from Friday’s multimonth high of 0.94. The 10-day moving average also eased, slipping to 0.74 after hitting its highest reading since before the November elections on Friday.

Taking a closer look at Monday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw increased options speculation following news it is in talks with Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET ) to bring its smartwatch to Aetna’s 23 million members. Elsewhere, Chinese online retailer JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NYSE: JD ) reported strong sales growth at the expense of rising bottom line expenses, though options traders still preferred call options on the day. Finally, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) was inundated with calls ahead of today’s ex-dividend date.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In what could be a major coup for Apple, the company is reportedly in talks with insurance company Aetna to offer its Apple Watch to Aetna’s more than 23 million subscribers for free or at discounted prices. Aetna already offers the Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as a part of its wellness plan.

According to a CNBC report, the proposed timeline for the offering is early next year. Apple is already the leading manufacturer of health-related wearables, and getting in the door at health insurance companies could expand its market share considerably.

Options traders took note of the news, but only appeared to pay it lip service. Volume came in well below average for AAPL at just 316,000, though calls remained popular at 65% of the day’s take.

Shifting our focus to September options, we can see that iPhone 8 release speculation has shifted into high gear.

In fact, the September put/call open interest ratio has plunged to a reading of 0.40, with calls more than doubling puts among options set to expire next month. What’s more, implieds are pricing in a nearly 5% move ahead of September expiration due to anticipation of an iPhone 8 release.

