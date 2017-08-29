Tuesday’s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

U.S. stock futures are plunging this morning after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test over Japanese airspace. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded by calling the test an “unprecedented, grave and serious threat that seriously damages peace and security in the region.”

So far, Wall Street investors are fleeing stocks for investments seen as safer havens as tensions skyrocket once more.

As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have fallen 0.51%, S&P 500 futures have dropped 0.58% and Nasdaq-100 futures have plummeted 0.81%.

On the options front, volume all but evaporated on Monday, with only about 11.1 million calls and 8.7 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to 0.55 and the 10-day moving average ticked lower to 0.65.

Turning to Monday’s options activity, call volume leapt on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) after Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC ) drew closer to buying Toshiba’s NAND flash memory division. Elsewhere, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) is struggling with refining capacity amid the fallout of Hurricane Harvey. Finally, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) drew heavy put volume ahead of this morning’s second-quarter earnings.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

While Western Digital buying Tohsiba’s NAND flash unit may not seem related to Micron’s business, analysts at Mizuho Securities believe otherwise. According to the firm, such a deal would “be positive for the memory markets (MU), NAND and WDC earnings as it keeps NAND IP protected and Capex disciplined.” In other words, the deal would help bolster NAND prices, which investors were worried would fall with reports of a production glut in the market.

MU options traders were quick to jump on the news, sending more than 161,000 contracts across the tape yesterday. What’s more, 81% of that activity was in the form of call options, or bets that MU stock would rise. That said, MU options traders were already extremely bullish on the stock’s prospects.

Specifically, the September put/call open interest ratio has plunged to a reading of 0.31, indicating that calls more than triple puts in the front-month series. Still, peak September call OI rests at the now in-the-money $30 strike, hinting that there is room for position roll-ups or additional out-of-the-money positions for MU stock without overcrowding the bull trade.

