Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Takes Flight on Surprisingly Good Q2 Earnings

To say Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) has been a contentious stock would be a considerable understatement. From an IPO price of in June of 2016 to a high of $70.96 three months later to the current price near $29.00, TWLO stock has thrown more than a little volatility at investors — some good, some bad.

That didn’t change after Monday’s close, when the company posted its Q2 results. Twilio shares were up an impressive 13% in after-hours trading following the release of the company’s second-quarter numbers.

Perhaps the company is fending off competitors in this fast-growing market after all, leveraging its well-developed tool set into real revenue growth.

Twilio Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in June, Twilio turned $95.9 million worth of revenue into an operating loss of 5 cents per share. That compares favorably to the loss of 8 cents per share reported in the same quarter a year earlier, when it generated $64.5 million in revenue. That’s also better than analysts’ call for a loss of 11 cents per share; sales also beat estimates of $86.2 million.

On a GAAP basis, the company lost 8 cents per share, or a total of $7.1 million — numbers that also were markedly better than year-ago levels.

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson said of the company’s Q2 figures:

“I’m extremely proud of what our team was able to deliver at our SIGNAL Conference in Q2. We announced 42 new products around SIGNAL – from speech recognition and our new machine learning-powered Understand product, to the launch of an entirely new layer of software – the Twilio Engagement Cloud. Once again this quarter, we saw a large number of companies across a variety of industries place their trust in our platform.”

A Much-Needed Glimmer of Hope

What Twilio does isn’t easy to explain. In layman’s terms, the company provides a cloud-based platform for organizations that have complex text-massaging and voice-based communication needs. As an example, ride-hailing service Uber uses Twilio as its communications backbone, sending updates as to their driver’s location and estimated arrival time to riders.

The need for such technology is obvious, and significant. We live in an increasingly mobile and increasingly always-connected world, and if Twilio doesn’t do it, somebody else will.

Therein lies the rub for Twilio, and by extension, for TWLO stock holders. While Twilio is smack-dab in the middle of a growth market, a great number of other outfits are getting into the business and competing indirectly (and even directly) with Twilio. Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN ) and RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG ) are a couple of those names tiptoeing into Twilio’s turf, but so is web behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

That competition is the crux of what pulled the rug out from underneath Twilio this year.

Next Page