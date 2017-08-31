Why Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock May Finally Be Worth a Buy

I have been sizing up a position in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) for a while now. Earlier this month, I got my chance and pounced on the opportunity. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not 100% sold on TWTR stock as an investment. It’s far from my largest position and it is certainly a speculative holding.

Source: Shutterstock

User growth is the biggest issue for Twitter at the moment. Last quarter, Twitter beat on earnings-per-share and revenue expectations, although sales fell 4.6% year-over-year.

That’s a big no-no for a social media stock.

TWTR User Growth

On a year-over-year basis, Twitter grew monthly active users and daily active users 5% and 12%, respectively. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, Twitter remains unimpressive. TWTR saw monthly active user growth remain flat at 328 million users, while actually experiencing a decline from 70 million to 68 million users in the U.S.

Flattening growth is bad, but declining growth is worse. However, the company continues to invest in its fastest-growing segment: Video. While it may have lost the 10 Thursday Night NFL football games it streamed in 2016 to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), it has more going for it too.

In 2017, TWTR will focus on the “value-add” portion of the NFL. That is, streaming pre- and post-game coverage and providing interviews and recaps. That could have a broader reach than just Thursday night broadcasts that are aired alongside CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS ) and NBC, which is owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ).

From CFO Anthony Noto:

“[We are] delivering more value to advertisers than ever, with double-digit growth in daily active usage, improvements in ad relevance and better pricing…We’re proud of our strong growth in video, which remained our largest and fastest growing ad format, and we received a positive response from advertisers around the live premium video content.”

In other words? TWTR is putting its eggs in the video basket. The hope is that this boosts user engagement and revenue dollars from advertisers. It’s a longer-term strategy that could pay off big time, but one that’s unlikely to pay many dividends in the interim.

What Is Twitter, Anyway?

Twitter is such a tough asset, truly. Last fall when the company was apparently for sale, no buyers ultimately came through. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg once said Twitter management is sitting on a gold mine, albeit while driving a clown car. The hope here is that CEO Jack Dorsey can mine that gold. The biggest fear though, is that Twitter has missed its chance.

On the surface, Twitter is the real-time search engine. Yes, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is the king of search with its Google platform. But when news outlets, celebrities or politicians are looking to break news, they do it on Twitter. That’s also why people look to find breaking news on TWTR before Google.

Next Page