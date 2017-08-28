Don’t Buy the Dip in Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock

August has not been kind to the athletic retail world. Going down with it is Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) stock, which is down more than 1.5% today and roughly 13% over the past month.

The woes all started on Aug. 21, when Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) reported miserable second-quarter results. Comparable sales were basically flat, despite peer sports retailer bankruptcies which should have acted as a revenue tailwind. Consequently, guidance was cut in a big way.

The news was particularly troubling for Under Armour. UAA stock has historically had a pretty healthy and large partnership with DKS. That partnership, though, has been under stress recently, and as Dick’s looks to navigate in this particularly challenging retail environment, Under Armour could stand to lose shelf space to private-label brands.

Bad news. But then bad news turned into worse news when Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) reported equally ugly results on Aug. 18. Comparable sales fell much more than expected and gross margins got killed.

And then the news turned worse yet on Aug. 21 as downgrades rained down. According to the Street, Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) and Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) are rapidly stealing market share from Under Armour and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ).

Jeffries downgraded Nike stock on Aug. 21. Their research suggests that Adidas continues to steal market share. Adidas gaining market share naturally has negative implications for Under Armour as well.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded Lululemon. They said that LULU is also stealing market share from Under Armour and Nike. According to BAML, Nike and Under Armour are suffering from “lack of innovation, over-distribution in moderate channels, and heavy promotions.”

Put it all together, and you get a UAA stock which is dropping like a rock. The stock is now down 42% year-to-date.

I am bullish on buying the dip in athletic retail. But not UAA stock.

Here’s why.

Buy Dips in Athletic Retail (In General)

Athletic brands sold off as if the whole athletic apparel sector is dying, but that’s irrational.

I’ve already come out and said buy Nike stock on this dip. Athletic apparel remains hot despite sports retailer weakness. Brands like Under Armour, Nike, Lululemon, Adidas and Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX ) all reported robust growth last quarter. But sports retailers all put up pretty ugly numbers, and the reason for the disconnect has nothing to do with the popularity of athletic apparel.

