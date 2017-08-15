Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock Remains a Terrible Investment

Investments always operate on the principle of the unknown. Despite the most rigorous analysis and a library of sourced facts, you can never be entirely sure of your position. This is both the allure and the pitfall of Wall Street. But at some point, you have to call it how it is: Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) consistently failed to deliver the goods. And I still think UAA stock has further downside before it gets better.

Individually speaking, I’ve had a peculiar relationship with UAA stock. Of all the investments I’ve covered, UAA seems to bring out the worst in people. Since initiating my bearish outlook, internet trolls mocked my every argument, replete with ad homonym.

Recently, such attacks escalated into personal intrusions. Some unfortunate members of the UAA bull community intended to intimidate me. The irony is that these deranged behaviors only strengthen the bearish perspective.

First, anyone that engages in cyber-stalking and intimidation on the basis of a financial analysis needs to get a life. If you’re that emotional about UAA stock or any asset class, you need to seriously reevaluate your motivations.

Second, I’ve been consistently right about Under Armour. My last article on the subject was published on July 25. Since then, UAA shares are down 10.7%. I don’t have any insider knowledge, nor do I have skin in the game. I simply adhere to the theory that the markets project all publicly available information.

In my opinion, that information did not look at all appealing for UAA stock. I then can’t turn around and tell you to buy just because someone intimidated me: that’s just as bad as a “pump and dump.”

The Retail Market Is Shrinking

Given all the drama, I have every incentivize to finally go bullish on Under Armour, and call it a day. But at the risk of yet more abuse, I’m still bearish on UAA stock, and here’s why:

In my last write-up, I mentioned that the broader retail market is troubled. I still affirm that statement, but with a slight nuance. Retail is shrinking, forcing players to forward only their best products or risk elimination. For the sports apparel market, the consumer economy cannot accommodate everyone. Herein lies a critical problem.

At time of writing, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) is up 16% year-to-date. Key rival adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) is up a whopping 45%, making me wish I had skin in this game. In stark contrast, UAA stock is down 38% YTD. Under Armour is the odd-man out in an increasingly restrictive market.

For those that need further convincing, check out the consumer price index for apparel.

Generally speaking, the trend has been flat over the past five years. Now look at the CPI for footwear. Though slightly more favorable, we still see a flat trend in the trailing five-year period. The evidence speaks for itself: American families are spending less money for their clothing and shoes.

