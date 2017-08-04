United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Shares Soar on Takeover Talk

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR ) stock surged on Friday as rumors of a takeover surged.

The company is reportedly being considered as an acquisition by a major pharmaceutical giant, including Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD ), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK ) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) . GlaxoSmithKline and United Therapeutics both declined to comment on the matter.

The subject of the takeover currently has five products on the market, including four to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, and one to ameliorate pediatric cancer patients. United Therapeutics posted its quarterly results July 27.

On the period, the company earned $4.37 in non-GAAP profit, a 1% decline compared to the year-ago period. Revenue was 8% higher year-over-year at $444.6 million, which is the company’s highest quarterly net revenue ever.

The figures were ahead of analysts’ projections of $3.79 per share in earnings, and revenue of $391.5 million, according to Bloomberg. However, United Therapeutics’ stock has been hit in recent weeks due to an investigation.

The U.S. Justice Department launched a probe into the company’s contributions to patient-assistance charity groups. United Therapeutics unveiled earlier this week that it set aside $210 million with the intent of potentially settling the matter with the agency.

A company like United Therapeutics has plenty of potential in the market, which means it will probably not be sold for its current price. A considerable premium will have to be paid to acquire it.

UTHR shares grew 7.8% Friday.