How Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Can Make a Comeback

There are tons of reason to be skeptical about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) stock ahead of its second-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results before Tuesday’s opening bell. For example, VRX stock faces a massive debt pile of $28.5 billion, versus just $1.5 billion in cash.



But it would be a mistake to judge VRX solely by today’s metrics. The embattled drugmaker continues to make operational improvements, including divesting various non-core assets to lower debts.

These moves have helped Valeant last quarter to not only deliver its first profit in six quarters, the company also raised guidance for 2017. And the market has begun to take notice.

Where VRX Stock Stands Today

Since falling to a 52-week low of $8.31 on April 24, Valeant stock has skyrocketed as much as 118%, reaching $18.17 on July 25. While the shares have shown evidence of bottoming out, profit-taking has caused a 16% pullback in VRK stock, which closed Friday at $15.13. On Tuesday, the market will want further confirmation that the company has successfully reset the business and can evolve from “work in progress” to sustainable growth.

These are a couple of the many questions investors want answers to before placing a long-term bet on Valeant, which lost 10% of its value last week, driven by the worst-than-expected earnings results from rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA), whose shares last week fell off a cliff by more than 36%, causing an almost 5% drop in the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH).

But with a top- and bottom-line beat Tuesday, VRX can show that Teva’s issues are its own to deal with.

Expectations for the Quarter

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Valeant Pharmaceuticals to earn 97 cents per share on revenue of 2.24 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company earned $1.40 per share on $2.42 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected decline 34.5% year-over-year to $3.58 per share, while full-year revenue of $8.7 billion would be a 9.6% decline YOY.

