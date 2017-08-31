Value Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Like a Media Company

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE: EA ) inspires passionate debate among investors. The gaming industry has always been a bit of an odd duck. It seems to go in cycles based on improvement in technology and in content. Gamers have clearly been excited about their pastime, as both technology and content have continually improved.

The thing about EA stock is apparent from its chart. It went nowhere from 2009 to 2014. Then came the improvements in tech and content. Now it seems like producers like Electronic Arts have figured out that content driven by exemplary storytelling and various franchises is what leads to success.

I love that the CEO uses the words “player first.” The credo of starting by understanding what the player wants and needs means — I hope — focus on good storytelling. The company is listening to its users. It has to in order to deliver.

Now that EA stock is supported by diverse revenue streams and a very loyal user base, there’s plenty of room for optimism. It has tons of content that its fans love, like FIFA, Madden’s NFL games, NBA Live, NHL and “Star Wars” content.

What I’m sensing is that EA stock is perhaps best valued as a media company than as a traditional company based on EPS growth. That is, by cash flow. The thing is that EA can have the greatest user base in the world, but if the content stinks then the user base has other options — in the content provided by competitors.

So in many ways, it feels like EA stock is tough to value in the same way that Pixar Studios was tough to value when it was a stand-alone entity. The same goes for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX ), and even Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) studio results.

Everything depends on how much content gets released in a fiscal year, and the response to it.

If Disney’s quarterly results are impacted year to year because, say, the latest “Star Wars” movie comes out in Q1 of one year, but not in the next year, then you can’t make a YoY comparison. The same goes for AMC’s programming schedule. If Breaking Bad is there one year and gone the next, then you can’t make the apples-to-apples comparison.

