4 Vanguard Funds You May Not Know About

Long-term investors of the set-it-and-forget-it variety may not have noticed that four Vanguard funds have come on the market in just the past 18 months.

And since new Vanguard funds don’t just pop up on a frequent basis, it’s wise to periodically look back and review the latest additions to what is arguably the greatest selection of high-quality, low-cost mutual funds in the investment universe.

For a bit of perspective on the Vanguard funds lineup, there are 126 mutual funds (not including different share classes) available to investors and The Vanguard Group is about 42 years old. Do a little math and investors might expect to see about three new Vanguard funds per year.

In addition, before bringing new investments to market, Vanguard carefully considers what investors may need, rather than what the latest trends reveal. So, new Vanguard funds are not something to ignore.

With that backdrop in mind, let’s take a look at the four latest Vanguard funds you may not know about:

