Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Isn’t Worth the Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX ) is enjoying a phenomenal 2017, up over 110% year-to-date. This stellar performance is all the more impressive considering that the sector exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA: PPH ) is up a comparatively pedestrian 5%. But with so much gained over a short period of time, can VRTX stock sustain this rally?

Many of the fundamentals appear supportive of a continued rally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment.

According to their corporate statement, VRTX developed the very first therapies for the life-threatening genetic disease. Since its early days, Vertex has grown to become the world leader in CF treatment innovations, offering multiple patient options.

Going first to market has significant advantages, as InvestorPlace contributor Ian Bezek outlined. Without sounding cynical, CF’s complexity ensures a healthy revenue stream for the foreseeable future. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, no cure for CF exists. Patients must undergo a broad range of therapies to address similarly extensive symptoms. This dynamic more or less requires Vertex Pharmaceuticals to perform further research for more effective remedies.

Bezek argues that this ongoing care is a reliable revenue stream for VRTX stock “right up until patent protection expires and generics come to market … However, given that the total patient population consists of fewer than 100,000 people, it’s likely too small a target to attract many peers as long as Vertex’s drugs are effective and safe.”

Based on its dominant presence in CF, VRTX stock may appear to be a no-brainer investment. However, significant caution is warranted.

VRTX Stock Depends on a Risky Proposition

Just in case you missed Bezek’s earlier point, CF is a very small market. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, only 70,000 cases exist worldwide. More than 30,000 people in the U.S. have the disease. Against a total demographic of about 330 million, the allocation is extremely small. From a business perspective, such a tiny base challenges Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, treating CF isn’t just a matter of popping a few pills, or following a nutritionist’s diet plan. The disease impacts sufferers differently, and therefore, proper treatment requires individualized strategies. These variances include physical apparatuses, special dietary needs, and enzyme supplements.

The lack of a one-size-fits-all solution negatively impacts VRTX stock. The U.S. market is almost unreasonably small, and the different treatments required necessarily splits the market even further. Honestly, and this will sound cynical, Vertex has no incentive to find a cure.

Here’s what I mean: Kalydeco is Vertex’s wonder drug. According to The New York Times, CF typically kills its sufferers by the time they reach their forties. Kalydeco is completely different from other treatments in that it addresses the disease’s root cause. Naturally, this allows patients who ordinarily would have had a death sentence to live longer, healthier lives. A big-league win for VRTX stock, right? Not so fast!

Kalydeco only works for patients who have a rare form of the disease. Nominally, this comes out to 2,000 people. So from an already diminutive base, Vertex Pharmaceuticals can only deliver treatments for approximately 7%. But the worst part is that Kalydeco costs more than $300,000 a year!

