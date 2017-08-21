Volkswagen Electric Microbus Coming Within 5 Years

Volkswagen will be releasing its electric microbus after all.

The company unveiled a throwback microbus last January that it didn’t intend on releasing, but the German automaker had a change of heart and will be working towards manufacturing and releasing the vehicle.

Volkswagen said that you can expect the I.D. Buzz sometime within the next five years, by 2022. It will consist of an all-electric minibus that is fully autonomous, bringing back memories of the hippie magic buses that rode around during the late 1960s and 70s.

The I.D. Buzz is not the fastest minibus around as its top speed will be an estimated 99 mph, powered by a 200-kilowatt electric motor and a charging range of 270 miles. It’s an update on its old minibus with USB ports, swivel seats and foldable arm tables.

The vehicle is being offered by Volkswagen as a cargo van that is geared towards commercial markets around the U.S. where emissions regulations make internal combustion engines a more expensive endeavor.

The exterior is inviting, featuring an impressive yellow paint job with white-bordered windows. Its bottom has nostalgia written all over it, while the top adds a futuristic look to it, marked by bold grooves next to the windows.

Volkswagen’s original version of this minibus is slightly different as the new I.D. Buzz will have all of its batteries mounted on the floor. It will be longer than the Chevrolet Bolt, while also looking more like a van.