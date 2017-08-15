Walt Disney Co (DIS) Dumps Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and So Should Investors

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) sent a shockwave through the media industry on Tuesday when it announced it would pull its movies from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and start two streaming services — one for ESPN and one for Disney/Pixar content — over the next two years. As part of this move, Disney is investing an additional $1.6 billion to take controlling ownership of BAMTech, the company behind the streaming services of HBO, MLB, and NHL.

We raised the possibility of Disney creating a standalone streaming service in our original long idea on the stock, and this development only furthers our conviction that the company can continue to monetize its content in a changing media market.

At the same time, the loss of Disney’s movies continues the trend for Netflix that we first identified over a year ago in our article “The Spell Is Broken: Netflix Is More Like A Traditional TV Network.” Netflix’s first mover advantage in the streaming video world is on the decline, and the fundamental outlook of the company does not justify its premium valuation.

Both stocks dropped in the aftermath of the announcement, but their outlooks couldn’t be more different. Disney looks like a great value at the current price, while Netflix could be at the beginning of a significant correction. Investors should look past the market’s overreaction to Disney’s quarter and capitalize on the opportunity to buy into a great company and an attractive valuation. In the case of Netflix, investors should view this development as yet another headwind for its challenged business model and sell the overvalued stock.

Is Netflix The Most Valuable TV Network In The World?

As Netflix plows more money into original programming and scales back its licensed content, the service looks more and more like a traditional TV network. Netflix is no longer a one-stop shop for all your streaming video needs, it’s now one of many streaming services to mix and match together depending on your preferences.

Outside of the content itself, there’s not much to differentiate Netflix from Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, CBS All Access, or the soon-to-be Disney streaming service. Netflix has successfully created some highly popular original shows and movies, but so have all these competitors.

Figure 1: Net Operating Profit Before Tax (NOPBT) For Netflix, CBS, and HBO

Despite their similarities, the market values Netflix as a completely different type of company. Figures 1 and 2 compare Netflix to CBS and HBO on the basis of net operating profit before tax (NOPBT) and enterprise value. We utilized business segment operating income from TWX filings as a proxy for HBO’s NOPBT, and a rough assumption that HBO comprises 1/3 of Time Warner’s (TWX) enterprise value.

As Figure 1 shows, Netflix earns roughly 1/3 the NOPBT of HBO and 1/4 the NOPBT of CBS. Add the three companies operating income together, and Netflix accounts for less than 13%.

Figure 2: Enterprise Value For Netflix, CBS, and HBO

Despite the difference in their NOPBT, the market currently considers Netflix to be more valuable than CBS and HBO combined. Both CBS and HBO have standalone streaming services. Both have massive hit shows (Big Bang Theory for CBS, Game of Thrones for HBO) and large content libraries built up over decades.

While Netflix still has first mover advantage, it is dwindling. As these companies become more similar, it becomes harder to justify the valuation gap and why it exists in the first place. Long-term, Netflix should trade at a valuation closer to its peers.

