Where Can You Watch the Solar Eclipse Online or on TV?

There are plenty of ways to watch the solar eclipse online today.

Source: Shutterstock

The easiest way watch the solar eclipse online is through NASA. NASA is planning to host the event on several websites and across social media. This includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Twitch, International Business Machines Corp.’s (NYSE: IBM ) Ustream and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) YouTube.

The following links will lead to the websites that are offering live streams for users to watch the solar eclipse online today.

Those that don’t want to watch the solar eclipse online also have several options available to them. This includes coverage of the event from NASA Television, CNN, PBS, The Science Channel, ABC and The Weather Channel. Many of these stations will start offering coverage at 12:00 p.m., which is roughly when the eclipse will start on the West Coast, reports ABC News.

Those that go out to watch the solar eclipse will need to have proper eye protection. Viewing the eclipse directly requires solar eclipse glasses. It’s a little late to look for these now and those that bought them will need to make sure they aren’t counterfeits.

Follow this link to get a rundown on the upcoming solar eclipse. This includes a list of states where the eclipse’s path of totality will cross, as well as other handy information.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.