Wednesday’s Vital Data: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Home Depot Inc (HD) and J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

U.S. stock futures are trending broadly higher this morning, as Wall Street waits for the release of minutes from the July Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Geopolitical concerns appear to have settled down, and traders are once again turning to economic data for direction, and sentiment is setting a bullish mood.

Heading into open, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have added 0.22%, Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.22% and S&P 500 futures have gained 0.2%.

On the options front, volume remained below average, with about 13.1 million calls and 12.4 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced to 0.68, while the 10-day moving average ticked higher to 0.75 once again.

Taking a closer look at Tuesday’s options activity, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) has a hot hand with call options traders this week ahead of tonight’s quarterly report. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) drew mixed activity following yesterday’s quarterly report, and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) is still attracting heavy put options volume after last week’s abysmal report.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Networking bellwether Cisco Systems steps onto the earnings stage after the close of trading this afternoon, and Wall Street is looking a profit of 61 cents per share on revenue of $12.06 billion. In the same quarter last year, Cisco earned 63 cents per share on revenue of $12.64 billion. The year-over-year declines are a result of Cisco’s restructuring toward cloud services to compete with several upstart companies in the networking space.

That said, there is plenty of optimism that Cisco is on the right path. EarningsWhispers.com puts the whisper number of 63 cents per share, above the consensus, and CSCO options traders are piling into calls. Volume yesterday rose to nearly 150,000 contracts, with calls gobbling up 75% of the day’s take.

What’s more, the August put/call open interest ratio has fallen to a reading of 0.67, as calls were added at a faster pace than puts in the past week. A closer look reveals that implieds aren’t pricing in much of a post-earnings move for CSCO stock — only about 3.8%, putting the upper bound at $33.22 and the lower bound at $30.78.

