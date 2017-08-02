Wednesday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Weatherford International Plc (WFT)

For the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 22,000 is within reach this morning, as U.S. stock futures rally in the wake of a better-than-expected Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) second-quarter earnings report. AAPL stock was last up 6% premarket as iPhone sales met expectations. Additionally, Wall Street is looking forward to APD’s private-sector jobs report as well as another influx of corporate earnings reports.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.23%, Nasdaq-100 futures had added 0.77% and S&P 500 futures were lagging with a gain of 0.11%.

On the options front, traders continued to sit on the sidelines on Tuesday, as volume arrived well below average. Overall, about 12.4 million calls and 11.6 million puts changed hands as the calendar rolled over to August. Meanwhile, the CBOE single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked higher to 0.63, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.62.

Diving into Tuesday’s options activity, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has seen a slight drawdown in call volume as traders weigh a drop in ads on the social media site. Meanwhile, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) was bolstered by a bullish note from analysts at Citi, while Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT ) saw put volume surge out of the blue.

Facebook Inc (FB)

Earlier this week, Facebook reported strong second-quarter earnings, as revenue soared 71% — enough to double rival Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ: GOOG ) growth. But, in the report, Facebook reminded investors that it was reducing the number of ads that will show up on users Facebook news feeds, and that could impact growth going forward. FB stock showed little response to the revelation, mostly because CFO David Wehner dropped this particular bomb in last year’s second-quarter report, noting that ad load would be a “less significant factor driving revenue” in mid-2017.

Still, that doesn’t mean that FB options traders aren’t preparing for the fallout from this move. For instance, call volume has trickled lower over the past month, with Tuesday’s activity showing that calls only made up 61% of the 273,000 contracts traded on FB. In the month prior to Facebook’s earnings report, calls, on average, made up more than 65% of daily activity.

That said, most of this trepidation has spilled over into back month options series. For instance, the front-month August put/call open interest ratio currently rests at a bullish reading of 0.65, compared to the back-month October reading of 0.87. In short, traders appear to be discounting a bit of a negative reaction to any drawdown in sales growth due to Facebook’s decision to cut back on its ad load.

