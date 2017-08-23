Wednesday’s Vital Data: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) and Snap Inc (SNAP)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly lower this morning, as yesterday’s rally evaporated overnight. Traders are considerably more risk averse this morning, with the Federal Reserve’s meeting at Jackson Hole on tap and President Donald Trump threatening to shut down the government in order to secure funding for the Mexico border wall.

As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have fallen 0.34%, Nasdaq-100 futures have dropped 0.45% and S&P 500 futures have shed 0.42%.

On the options front, volume remained consistent on Tuesday, with about 13.9 million calls and 12.3 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio hit another one-month low of 0.55, pushing the 10-day moving average another notch lower to 0.73.

Turning to Tuesday’s options activity, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) saw heavy call activity ahead of this morning’s earnings report, but with the shares down more than 6% pre-market, those bulls are in for a rude morning. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) was also popular among call traders in the wake of its own quarterly earnings report. Finally, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) leapt 7% and saw a smattering of call activity following a report showing it was gaining popularity among teenage social media users.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

LOW stock options activity was impressive on Tuesday. Volume surged to more than six times LOW’s daily average, topping out at more than 100,000 contracts. What’s more, quite a few of those speculators had bullish intentions, with call options making up 62% of the day’s take. It was a narrative backed heavily by LOW’s September put/call open interest ratio, which rested at an annual low of 0.15 heading into the company’s quarterly earnings report this morning.

That bullish outlook was shattered a few hours ago, however, with Lowe’s missing expectations on both the top and bottom line. The home-improvement firm said it earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $19.5 billion, missing Wall Street’s targets for $1.62 per share and $19.53 billion in sales. Furthermore, Lowe’s signaled slower margin growth going forward.

With bullish hopes dashed, LOW stock was last seen down more than 4% premarket.

