Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Settles Decade-Long Lawsuit on VA Loans

Recently, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) announced that it entered into an agreement with the U.S. government to pay $108 million for a lawsuit settlement. Filed in 2006, the lawsuit claimed that some Veterans Administration (VA) Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRLs) originated by Wells Fargo should not have been eligible for VA guarantees on account of the fees charged to the borrowers. However, the bank had denied all allegations.

In 2011, the bank had provided compensation to all veterans who received a VA IRRRL from WFC between Jan 20, 2004 and Oct 7, 2010. Per Tim Sloan, CEO of Wells Fargo, this settlement would allow the bank to look ahead and rebuild trust of shareholders. However, the bank’s troubles are unlikely to end soon.

Wells Fargo’s structure, composition and practices are all under review and is expected to be completed in the third quarter. The bank is reviewing whether fees charged to extend the interest rate lock periods on residential mortgages and its practice of freezing deposit accounts for suspected fraud caused undue harm to customers.

Last week, WFC disclosed that it charged about 570,000 auto borrowers for insurance they did not want. This resulted in about 274,000 of them defaulting on loans. Further, it led to nearly 20,000 unjustified repossessions.

The bank’s involvement in such legal proceedings are likely to keep hurting its reputation and lower investor confidence. Further, the legal costs are expected to remain on the higher side.

WFC stock shares have lost 4.1% year to date, underperforming the 7.3% rally for the industry.

Currently, WFC stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

