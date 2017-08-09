Wendys Co (WEN) Stock Pops on Earnings Beat

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) stock was up on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

In its earnings report for the second quarter of the year, Wendys Co reported earnings per share of 15 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 10 cents from the same time last year. It was also boon to WEN stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 13 cents for the quarter.

Wendys Co also reported revenue of $320.34 million in the second quarter of the year. This is a drop from its revenue of $382.72 million that was reported in the second quarter of 2016. Despite this, it still beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $301.75 million for the second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2017, Wendys Co reported a net loss of $1.85 million. This is down from the net income of $26.48 million that the fast food company reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating profit reported by Wendys Co in the second quarter of the year was $25.79 million. WEN reported operating profit of $65.65 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

Wendys Co reaffirmed its outlook for 2017 in its most recent earnings report. This includes it expecting earnings per share for the year to range from 45 cents to 47 cents. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of 46 cents for the year.

Wendys Co also previously announced a dividend for shareholders. This will have it paying investors 7 cents for each share of WEN stock that they hold. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 15, 2017 to stockholders on record as of Sept. 1, 2017.

WEN stock was up 2% as of Wednesday morning and is up 15% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.