When Is GTA 6 Coming Out? Development Reports Appear on Web

With an estimated 80 million copies shipped worldwide, GTA V has been one of the most successful video games of all time, contributing to the meteoric increase in share prices of publisher Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ). With the franchise’s last release now almost four years behind us, many fans are wondering, “When is GTA 6 coming out?” Some news from the gaming industry may have revealed that the game’s development has already started.

The fact that the game is under development right now shouldn’t be too surprising. It was always expected that GTA 6 would be coming down the pipeline at some point. However, it appears that someone working on the game may have confirmed that it is, in fact, well into the process of development.

Gamers are buzzing after motion capture actor, Tim Neff, listed Grand Theft Auto 6 on his resume. Tim Neff isn’t some nobody on the internet just looking to troll Grand Theft Auto fans. He’s a legitimate motion capture actor who has also worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 — an upcoming title from Rockstar Games, Inc., a subsidiary of TTWO, the video game publisher that is also in charge of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

And, as if the internet couldn’t get any more creepy, some people dove into Neff’s Instagram check-ins to find that he has had multiple recent check-ins at Rockstar’s San Diego offices. The San Diego location helped work on GTA V so it would make sense that the team there is also helping with the development of GTA 6.

Is There a Release Date, Yet?

So, now to the real question; when is GTA 6 coming out? Well, unfortunately, looking at Neff’s resume doesn’t give much indication as to when we can expect GTA 6 development to be completed. Rockstar is likely most-focused on launching Red Dead Redemption 2 first before revealing a lot of information about GTA 6. They also probably don’t want GTA 6 going head-to-head with Red Dead Redemption 2 and having the two games cannibalize each other’s sales.

It’s also important to look at the timelines that Rockstar seems to operate on. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed to the world in October, 2016. The actual launch date has not been officially set but it is expected that Red Dead Redemption 2 will drop sometime in Q2, 2018. That would mean that a year and a half has passed between the reveal and the launch of the game.

Rockstar will likely follow a similar timeline for GTA 6. So, even if Rockstar was to officially announce GTA 6 today, we likely wouldn’t see the game launch until the holiday season of 2018. Again, that date may still put GTA 6’s launch too close to the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. What is more likely is that Rockstar allows Red Dead Redemption 2 to enjoy a holiday sales season to itself before launching GTA 6. I would expect we do not get to play GTA 6 until sometime in 2019 or even 2020. Of course, as a Grand Theft Auto fan myself, I would certainly not complain if we got GTA 6 much sooner than that. But it’s important to be realistic.

Until the launch of GTA 6, fans of the franchise can enjoy GTA Online. Rockstar has been very good about releasing regular updates to the service including new vehicles and weapons. The addition of the service has also been a huge boon to Rockstar’s bottom line. They will likely want to milk that for all it’s worth before releasing GTA 6.

Beyond this bit of information regarding the GTA 6 development, there has not been very much information about the upcoming game. As development continues to progress, we would expect to see more and more leaks. As the leaks begin to add up, industry watchers can start to predict more accurately as to when GTA 6 is coming out.

What do you think, gamers? Are you looking forward to GTA 6 or are you happy to wait while you enjoy games like Red Dead Redemption 2?

UPDATE: Tim Neff says, the resume on circulating around the web is fake.