STUDY: Why Whiskey Tastes Better With a Splash of Water

Whiskey may taste better with water, according to science.

A group of chemists in Sweden’s Linnæus University Centre for Biomaterials Chemistry analyzed the molecular composition of whiskey and how water affects the aroma and flavor of the liquor.

The key to determining how the flavor is affected is in the molecule guaiacol, which causes the smoky taste and scent of the drink. Guaiacol is bonded with alcohol molecules, causing the flavor to be distributed evenly in straight whiskey.

Water repels alcohol, while guaiacol is also slightly repelled by water. This means that the addition of water will push the alcohol to the surface along with the guaiacol, bringing the nuances of the whiskey flavor to the top of the glass, making it a perfect sipping or shooting experience.

It is unclear how much water is necessary to garner the optimal whiskey taste, so each drinker will have to go through trial and error to determine what the right balance is for them.

The Sweden chemists said that the whiskey that has been diluted to 40% to 45% alcohol yields the optimal guaiacol taste, which is the amount that many commercial bottles of whiskey contain.

Nevertheless, adding more water or ice will enhance the flavor even further. Some bars add a touch of water to your whiskey already in order to improve your drinking experience, while some places may require a special request from you.