Whole Foods Prices: 21 Things Amazon Just Made Cheaper

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) just made hundreds of items cheaper as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) completed acquiring the company Monday.

The e-commerce retailer shelled out $13.7 billion for the grocer. Whole Foods purchases can now be made online and you can pick up your order at one of your local Amazon Lockers, which will eventually be available in hundreds of Whole Foods locations.

Here are 21 Whole Foods items that got cheaper starting today (some of these prices fell as much as 43%):

Organic large brown eggs (per dozen): $4.29 to $3.99 (7% drop)

Cage-free eggs (per dozen): $3.69 to $2.99 (19%)

Organic avocados: $2.79 to $1.99 (29%)

Whole-trade organic bananas per pound: 99c to 69c (38%)

Responsibly-farmed Atlantic salmon filet: $14.99 to $9.99 (33%)

Responsibly-farmed Atlantic salmon filet “club-pack” (32 oz.): $21.99 to $19.98 (9%)

Butter: $5.29 to $4.49 (13%)

Animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef per pound: $6.99 to $4.99 (29%)

Organic baby kale (per package): $3.99 to $3.49 (13%)

Organic baby lettuce (per package): $3.99 to $3.49 (13%)

Creamy almond butter (per one-pound jar): $7.99 to $6.99 (13%)

Crunchy almond butter (per one-pound jar): $7.99 to $6.99 (13%)

Organic gala apples (per pound): $2.99 to $1.99 (33%)

Organic fuji apples (per pound): $3.49 to $1.99 (43%)

Organic rotisserie chicken: $13.99 to $9.99 (29%)

Non-organic rotisserie chicken: $8.99 to $7.99 (11%)

365 Everyday Value organic butter, salted (per pound/four sticks): $5.29 to $4.49 (15%)

365 Everyday Value organic butter, unsalted (per pound/four sticks): $5.29 to $4.49 (15%)

365 Organic low-fat milk (half gallon): $3.99 to $3.49 (13%)

365 Organic reduced-fat milk (half gallon): $3.99 to $3.49 (13%)

365 Organic whole milk (half gallon): $3.99 to $3.49 (13%)

WFM stock grew a fraction of a percentage Monday, while AMZN shares fell 0.1%.