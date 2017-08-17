Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Will Stay in Neutral

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) hasn’t had a bad 2017 by any measure. At 11% gains year-to-date, AMD stock is about a percentage point ahead of the S&P 500. That gain does trail the Nasdaq Composite, up about 17%, but considering Advanced Micro nearly quadrupled in 2016, the relatively muted gains this year are at least understandable.

Source: AMD

AMD shares have had a somewhat strange year, though, best exemplified by their trading over the past four months.

In early may, Advanced Micro Devices plunged 24% following its first-quarter earnings report. Disappointing earnings and concerning gross margin led investors to stampede out.

But before its next quarter, AMD stock already had recaptured those losses. It then posted a nice Q2 beat with a surprise profit. Shares gained as much as 11% the following day, and seemed set to reach $16 for the first time since before the financial crisis.

Since then, it has been straight down for AMD, which has lost nearly 20% off those post-earnings highs.

The trading has been choppy — and almost contradictory. What looked like bad earnings news was bought. Good news was sold. But that makes a bit more sense than it might appear at first blush.

After all, investors are waiting for big news. And until that news comes, I expect AMD stock to stay relatively flat — even if it takes some winding roads to get there.

Can Advanced Micro Devices Compete This Time?

The big gains from the February 2016 lows had one major driver: Advanced Micro Devices, after years of struggling, had improved its operations and products enough to become a legitimate competitor to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) in CPUs.

With PC sales stabilizing, that improvement was enough to boost AMD stock from the $2-plus levels seen early last year. But a higher share price means higher expectations. And the road now is a bit tougher.

AMD’s Ryzen line does appear to be a legitimate competitor to Intel chips. But I still believe that Ryzen alone isn’t enough to get shares out of the low- to mid-teens. AMD’s Epyc chips are aiming at Intel’s near-monopoly share in the datacenter. Epyc and Vega GPUs both bring AMD into competition with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

Those are both tougher areas for AMD, which at least has a history and a niche in CPUs as the lower-cost, if traditionally lower-performance, provider. Competing on price in gaming and datacenter probably won’t be enough. And investors are no doubt waiting to see if Advanced Micro Devices can do enough from a performance standpoint in those areas to take share.

It’s not an impossible road, but it will be a difficult one — which might explain why investors aren’t quite ready to make an all-out bet on success.

