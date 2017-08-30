Why Are the World Powers Stockpiling Gold?

Last week, I talked about my husband’s adventure in the emergency room with his collapsed lung. Let me say that it’s not an experience I would wish on anyone.

But as doctors and nurses were rushing about preparing the chest tube and snapping X-rays, there was one person who I wasn’t worried about in this chaos — the kind lady from billing.

I handed over my insurance and credit cards and simply said: “Go.”

It wasn’t that we had a huge wad of cash just sitting around, waiting for a hospital bill.

I knew what our deductible was. Our insurance would pick up the rest no matter how long my husband was stuck in the hospital.

Having insurance in place to take the worry away about potential costs, I could focus on the important thing. In this case, it was talking my husband through having a tube stuck in the side of his chest.

Insurance gives us confidence to move forward and focus on important things. Goals. Dreams. Family. And as the markets get rocky, it’s important that you have the confidence to make smart decisions…

Mission Complete!

Germany wants to build the confidence of its people.

So it has called its gold home. As part of a five-year program, Germany has brought home 374 metric tons of gold from vaults in Paris. That’s $15 billion worth of the yellow metal. The final shipment of 91 metric tons was moved earlier this year to Frankfurt.

In addition, Germany moved 300 metric tons of gold from New York to Frankfurt. Some of Germany’s gold remains in the U.S. Now, more than half of the country’s $140 billion stockpile of gold is home in Frankfurt.

Germany moved most of its gold to London, Paris and New York during the Cold War to protect it from possible theft by the Soviet Union in the event of an invasion. The Bundesbank stated that it has brought its gold home to “build trust and confidence domestically.”

That safe haven for wealth doesn’t just work for large countries. Gold is a critical component of your portfolio as well.

The Global Safe Haven Bet

We’ve all heard it: Gold is an eyesore. Gold is a wasted opportunity. Gold has no place in the investment world today.

But for all the hate that investors pile on gold, the precious metal continues to be a hedge against volatility in uncertain times. It is a place to store wealth. An insurance policy against disaster.

Don’t believe me? Check out the gold holdings of these countries:

Just seven countries hold more than 20,993 metric tons of gold in reserve. That’s physical gold stored in vaults around the globe!

