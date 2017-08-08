Why Did Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Buy a Comic Book Publisher?

In its first ever acquisition, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) has agreed to buy comic book publisher Millarworld for an undisclosed amount. Netflix said it plans to bring Millarworld’s portfolio to life through films and shows in Netflix-exclusive projects.

Launched in 2004, Millarworld was started by Mark Millar. It has published characters and storylines such as “Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman” that have already been adapted into films and have grossed about $1 billion in the global box office.

Millar also previously worked for Marvel Comics, where he wrote the storylines that would eventually form the basis of the popular movies The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Logan.

“Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people are the world can identify with,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new… stories Mark and his team will continue to publish.”

The streaming company follows other media companies that have purchased comic book publishers. For example, Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) owns DC Comics, and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) purchased Marvel Comics in 2009.

Netflix currently has exclusive rights to Disney films, including those from Marvel Studios. It also currently produces original series with Marvel tie-ins, such as Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Ironfist, which attract millions of viewers.

“I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home,” said Millar.

Netflix remains a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Last month, the company reported second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings that missed our consensus estimate, but it added 5.2 million subscribers.

