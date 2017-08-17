Why GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Could Be Positioned for a Surge

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) is a producer of wearable HD camcorders that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does GPRO stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic about GPRO earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that GoPro stock could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for GPRO

In the past 30 days, four estimates have gone higher for GoPro stock, while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates narrowing from a loss of 22 cents a share 30 days ago, to a loss of 11 cents today, a move of 50%.

Current Year Estimates for GPRO

Meanwhile, GoPro’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with three estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to one lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, narrowing from a loss of 50 cents per share 30 days ago to a loss of 39 cents per share today, an increase of 22%.

Bottom Line

GPRO stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 23.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So investors may definitely want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

