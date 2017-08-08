Why Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Isn’t Doomed Without Disney

Streaming video giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) shocked the world yesterday by acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld for an undisclosed amount. NFLX stock holders didn’t quite understand the deal. Why would Netflix — which had a deal in place with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) that made it the go-to streaming platform for Marvel superhero movies — go out and acquire a not-so-mainstream comic book company?

Well, on Tuesday night, Disney answered that question for us.

Alongside its third-quarter earnings report, Disney announced it will start pulling its movies from Netflix in 2019 — including its Marvel superhero movies. That same year, Disney plans on launching a branded direct-to-consumer streaming service.

According to the press release:

The new Disney-branded service will become the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly anticipated movies.

What does all this mean for NFLX stock?

In the near-term, turbulence. One of the biggest draws of Netflix content was its suite of Disney films. That will start to erode in 2019, when Disney will stop allowing Netflix the rights to any new movies.

Netflix stock is down about 3% on the news, which is unsurprising on its face, and completely natural given the 45% year-to-date run in the shares.

Believe it or not, in the long-term, this could be a win for NFLX. Here’s why.

A Natural Step In Netflix’s Original Growth Story

Netflix’s whole growth story now has pivoted to original content development. It isn’t new Disney movies like Captain America: Civil War which are pushing Netflix subs numbers higher. It’s original shows like Stranger Things, House of Cards, 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale.

Originals are where the growth is because that’s where the moat is. Despite its deal with Disney, consumers could still watch the Mouse’s movies through other channels — big screen, DVDs, even places such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Disney Movies Anywhere and YouTube Movies (albeit for a small fee).

So while Disney’s movies were a valuable piece, they didn’t add to Netflix’s moat. Originals do, in a huge way.

Next Page