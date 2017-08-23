Why the Samsung (SSNLF) Galaxy Note 8 Won’t Explode

Of all eventualities, Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) will be particularly keen to avoid the forthcoming Galaxy Note 8 exploding! This was the unfortunate fate which befell the Galaxy Note 7 last year, with the flagship phablet from Samsung exploding with a rather alarming regularity.

If the Galaxy Note series is to be reinvigorated successfully, the forthcoming Galaxy Note 8 must undoubtedly be an unqualified success. Certainly the Korean manufacturer can be commended for the rapid way that it has recovered from this unfortunate technology disaster. But a lukewarm response to the forthcoming release, or the potential debacle of the Galaxy Note 8 exploding regularly as well, would be simply completely unpalatable.

Unpacked coming

With the Galaxy Note 8 due to be announced in a major Unpacked event in New York on August 23, appetites are already whetted for this major phablet release. Early rumors related to this device suggest that it will retail in the $900 ballpark, although some analysts have suggested that the recommended retail price could be as high as $1,000.

It would make sense for Samsung to deliver the smaller of these two figures, particularly as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has a revolutionary iPhone 8 up its sleeve for release later this year. It is generally believed that this Apple handset will retail at a price tag in excess of $1,000 in the United States, meaning that Samsung could gain something of an advantage by setting the Galaxy Note 8 at an RRP of $900.

Safety test

But avoiding the Galaxy Note 8 exploding will be a particular priority for the Korean manufacturer, and Samsung has put stringent procedures in place in order to avoid this eventuality. The biggest reason to suppose that the Galaxy Note 8 will be significantly more reliable than the previous iteration of the series is the new eight-point battery safety test that the Korean corporation has instigated.

Samsung has been keen to promote this ahead of the release of the Galaxy Note 8, although it does rather beg the question of what safety procedures were put in place for the Galaxy Note 7. But the mega-corporation claims that its new processes ensure both the short and long-term operational safety of the cells included in the Galaxy Note 8.

Central to this process is a physical examination, which involves an X-ray and durability testing, charge and discharge cycling. Volatile compound leakage checks, battery disassembly, unexpected voltage change detection, and a new “accelerated usage test” are also included in the overall process, as Samsung attempts to avoid any suggestion of the Galaxy Note 8 exploding.

Next Page