Why You Should Care When Hedge Funds Invest in Bitcoin

The market for cryptocurrency is booming in a way the world has never seen before. Bitcoin and ether tokens have turned early buyers into millionaires. Now hedge funds are getting in on the blockchain game. Forbes reported there are now well over 15 hedge funds managing digital assets and cryptocurrency investments, including Polychain Capital, which manages assets worth $200 million and was founded by former Coinbase employee Olaf Carlson-Wee.

That’s great for uber rich people who were already making tons of money. But will it have any impact for the rest of us? Yes, actually. It is a big deal, especially for young people trying to figure out how to make their future financially secure. This trend could push up bitcoin prices and other tokens of its ilk in the short term, making it harder for average Joes to get involved with blockchain tender.

However, in the long run, this shift could push cryptocurrency to be more reliable and accessible for everybody, boosting the digital newcomer to become a real alternative to banks and paper money.

Brian Kelly, of Brian Kelly Capital Management in New York, told International Business Times he’s seen a surge in investor demand for cryptocurrency options. His fund now offers options to buy a variety of tokens, like Zcash, XRP and Litecoin, plus initial coin offering opportunities, aka fundraising campaigns by tech companies. According to Nick Tomaino’s The Control, ICOs have already raised more than $1.2 billion worth of capital since May 1.

“Over the next year or two, there’s going to be a wall of investor money coming into the space,” Kelly said. “That will absolutely have an impact on [currencies’] price.” In his opinion, this move represents a “stamp of approval” from established financial power players.

This could make it easier to imagine a broader cultural shift to mainstream cryptocurrency adoption. Instead of a savings account in a bank, maybe within the next few decades millennials will rely on bitcoin retirement funds or college savings for their kids.

“The demand for that [tokenized assets] is coming from the millennial generation,” Kelly said. “Everybody talks about emerging markets being the unbanked, the African continent, a lot of people are doing work on the unbanked there. But you have a whole group of millennials, even here in the US, that are becoming voluntarily unbanked. They don’t want traditional banking services. They want this new type of financial system.”

The world of blockchain currency, from bitcoin the Ethereum, is fueled by an ideology that fits well with millennial values: Decentralized control instead of corporate power and digital identities with extra privacy plus mobile access. Kelly likened the crypto boom to the rise of internet companies in the 1990s. He said the next global tech leader, like Google or Facebook, will soon emerge from the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This industry push isn’t limited to American and European investors. Roberto Ponce Romay, the former Bain senior manager who recently founded Crypto Assets Fund in Latin America, told IBT that investors in countries like Colombia, Peru and Mexico are also taking note of cryptocurrency opportunities.

“I will say it’s growing, but especially in Argentina, because they had a problem in the past when it was hard to take out US dollars,” Romay said. “They are looking at cryptocurrency more because they want to make an investment, to protect their wealth. It’s booming.”

So Crypto Assets Fund is starting out with a simple strategy, helping investors make a diverse portfolio with bitcoin, ether, Zcash, Litecoin, XRP and a few others. “The idea is to buy and hold,” he said. Later on this year, the hedge fund will expand to include more ICO and trading opportunities too.

