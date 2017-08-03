Why You Should Toast the Bitcoin Split With a Coke Classic

Much will be written today and beyond about the Bitcoin split, an event that has been a long time coming in an industry whose speed of advancement is faster even than dog years. It is a birthday. The creation of a new currency with the unfortunate name of Bitcoin Cash. Branding is an important part of any business, and spinoffs from a successful initial product must fight hard to win customer loyalty, since they compete on two fronts – against rival products, and also against the established goodwill of the mother ship.

Look at The Coca-Cola Co’s (NYSE: KO ) New Coke, Coke II, and Coke Classic debacle of 1985, a twisted saga of a marketing and financial move gone terribly wrong, when Coke sought to revitalize its century-old formula in an attempt to appeal to the growing youth market, or simply to save manufacturing costs.

Regardless of its true intentions, the move was seen as the day Coke lost the cola wars, and to celebrate, Pepsi gave all its employees the day off.

Look too at Ethereum Classic (ETC), another split from an established brand, with an equally unfortunate name. Defenders of ETC will state, quite rightly, that it adheres more closely to the ideals of blockchain-based “currency,” being that the chain is immutable and pure. In that sense Ethereum Classic is classically- Ethereum-but-better, but to those still catching up to the whole idea of cryptocurrency, such second-generation arguments are as tough a sell as de-alcoholized beer.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash has been born to famous parents and barely hours old, it is already in trouble. Major trading houses like Coinbase have publicly stated they do not intend to support it. Others are now struggling with the challenge of providing duplicate accounts for their customers, containing an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash and regular Bitcoin.

This does not mean it is dead in the water. There is a strong chance that both Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic will do great things in strengthening the validity and reliability of blockchain based transactions.

What is good about the bitcoin split? Primarily, it puts even greater pressure on the Bitcoin community to address crucial issues around scalability, processing speed, and viability as a currency. The unprecedented growth of Bitcoin usage has pushed the limits of its transactional capacities to the point that traders and customers have become exasperated over long approval times and excessive service fees, to a point that traditional banking technologies like credit and debit cards look better by comparison.

Having a new kid on the block(chain) ensures greater focus is given to establishing and accepting a workable and singular approach to processing the transactions within blocks. Obviously, many protocols, like SegWit and others attempt to iron out the challenge, but the challenge itself is reminiscent of the early years of the World Wide Web, in which the demand for better and faster browsers largely outpaced any on company’s ability to provide.

