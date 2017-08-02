Why Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Won’t Escape the Storm Anytime Soon

For the year so far, Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP ) has not received positive reviews from Wall Street. In fact, YELP stock is off about 13% to $33.22. But might Yelp be a value right now?

Yelp earnings — released on Thursday — will give us a clearer picture, but it looks like investors are somewhat enthusiastic despite the YTD loss.

YELP stock has gained about 11% during the past month.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the expectations for the quarter. The consensus is calling for revenues to come to $204.93 million, up about 18% on a year-over-year basis. Although, the forecast also includes a loss of 3 cents. Keep in mind that — a year ago — the company reported a profit of 16 cents a share.

What to Expect From Yelp Earnings

All in all, the bar has been set fairly low. However, it is important to keep in mind that the Q1 report was downright awful — and could portend further deterioration in YELP stock.

Here’s what happened: While the company beat on the bottom-line, the revenues were another matter. They hit $197.3 million, which was below the Wall Street consensus of $198 million.

But the worst part for YELP stock was the guidance. The company put out a projection for full-year revenues to range from $850 million to $865 million. The consensus, on the other hand, was for a much more robust $888.7 million.

Consider that — back in February — the company had lowered its guidance to $880 million to $900, down from $1 billion.

So why the deceleration? For the most part, Yelp has been struggling in gaining new advertisers, which came to about 4,500 in Q1. Yet as for last year, the company was adding anywhere from 6,600 to 7,400 new accounts.

In other words, it appears that the competition is taking a toll on the company. Some of the rivals have the advantages of leveraging massive footprints, such as with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN ).

Then there is IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC ), which has had lots of success with its HomeAdvisor platform. And yes, this will get even stronger with the acquisition of Angie’s List Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI ).

