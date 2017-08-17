It would be a gross understatement to say Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stockholders have high expectations for the company, particularly for the highly anticipated launch of iPhone 8 — the tenth anniversary of Apple’s world-changing device.

The impact the phone, which rumors suggest will cost as much as $1,000 (a price I’m willing to pay), can have on Apple stock is enormous.

But not everyone agrees the phone — regardless of its premium features — should command such a price tag. Reports also suggest the new iPhone could fetch as much as $1,400.

Apple’s Pricing Muscle

In a survey by Barclays, just 11% of consumers said they would spend more than $1,000 on an iPhone. Most consumers said they would spend around $582 for a direct purchase or enter a payment plan of under $50 per month spread out over a twelve-month installment.

Compared to other devices from original equipment manufacturers — such as Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) — Apple operates in a higher echelon.

As such, Barclays estimates almost 20% of current iPhone owners would spend more than $1,000 for iPhone 8. I would venture to say, that had Barclays only polled current iPhone owners, the number of respondents who would be willing to spend $1,000 or more would easily exceed 50%. Apple has worked for its premium branding and has attracted premium customers who are loyal to the brand. As for iPhone 8, the device will sell itself.

The smartphone, which is expected to launch on time based on the company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance, will feature an OLED curved screen, giving the device a larger screen size without increasing the device’s physical size. Among other features, iPhone 8 will have capabilities including wireless charging, 3D sensing and VR/AR technology.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently described Apple as a “beneficiary of the “hardware premiumization” trend.” In other words, price is not a factor to the brand, nor to the relationship consumers have with iPhone. As for those who are, in fact, more price conscious, Apple is expected to release two other iPhone models, presumably dubbed iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Launching three devices during this so-called “super cycle” will allow consumers to decide which model is right for them. As for Apple’s pricing power, and thus, its profit margins, this will depend of the volume sold among all three models.

In the third quarter, not only did Apple report 41 million iPhones sold, which topped Street estimates, the company also reduced channel inventories by more than three million units. Reducing inventory ahead of a new iPhone launch is something Apple has struggled to do.

Apple Flexing Tons of Muscle

Here’s what we know: During the Q3 Apple’s sold iPhone by an average-selling-price (ASP) of $606, which, when multiplied by 41 million iPhones sold, came out to $24.8 billion. This means Apple is heavily reliant on the iPhone, which accounted for 55% of Q3 revenue (total Q3 revenue was $45.4 billion).

Why is that important?

