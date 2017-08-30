You Can Hedge Against Volatility With These 5 ETFs

Volatility levels are on the rise lately, given escalating North Korea tensions that have rattled global markets this month and Hurricane Harvey that has badly hit the energy sector.

Touted as one of the worst storms in history, the storm has caused large-scale flooding along the U.S. Gulf coast, affecting transport of people, food and will likely hurt economic growth if history is any guide. This is because U.S. economic growth dropped 50% in a quarter following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Additionally, an uncertain Fed policy and fears over the implementation of President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda continue to weigh on stocks. The minutes from the Fed’s July meeting reveal that policymakers are on track to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet but are extremely cautious on weak inflation that might put the third interest rates hike for this year off the table. Further, bouts of weak economic data especially in front of housing and consumer prices added to the woes.

On the other hand, strong corporate earnings, still lower interest rates, and improving health of economies around the world are acting as tailwinds and will continue to drive the stock market this year. Additionally, the economy has been on a solid growth path buoyed by an impressive labor market, increase in wages, and higher consumer spending. Further, new hopes for tax reform spurred the risk appetite.

In order to exploit the current trend amid volatility, investors should apply some hedge techniques to their equity portfolio. While there are number of ways to do this, we have highlighted five volatility hedged ETFs that could prove beneficial amid market turbulence. Investors should note that these funds have the potential to stand out and might outperform the simple vanilla funds in case of rising volatility.

DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (DMRL)

The DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA: DMRL ) seeks to track the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 Index, which is designed to simulate a downside-protected portfolio, which utilizes a framework that includes a targeted volatility and a synthetic option overlay to hedge the downside risk of the portfolio.

It holds 508 securities in its basket with a tilt toward Apple (AAPL) while other firms account for less than 2.7% of assets. DMRL has successfully accumulated nearly $384 million in its asset base since its debut a month ago. It charges 35 bps in fees per year and has lost 1.1% since inception.

Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged Large Cap ETF (SPXH)

The Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: SPXH ) tracks the VelocityShares Volatility Hedged Large Cap Index and looks to hedge “volatility risk” in the S&P 500. It offers investors exposure to not only the S&P 500 but also both long and inverse exposure in short-term VIX futures.

The product provides target equity exposure of 85% to the S&P 500 using large cap ETFs while the remaining 15% goes to the volatility strategy through one or more swaps. The fund has $50 million in AUM and charges 70 bps in annual fees. It has shed nearly 2.3% in one month.

