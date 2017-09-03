3 Familiar Food Stocks Getting Hammered

U.S. equities are holding with modest gains on Friday after a relatively subdued non-farm payrolls report. The motivation instead seems to be focusing on reports that President Donald Trump is walking back a threat to shut the government down over boarder wall funding as well as possible action on immigration.

Amid these macro-level concerns, there is some interesting sector-level action underway.

Biotechs are getting a bid on fading healthcare reform fears. Automakers are rising on post-hurricane buying hopes. And retailers are getting slammed on concerns about a combination of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Whole Foods.

But what has caught my eye is the crushing selling pressure hitting key packaged foods stocks amid poor results, broad pressure against brand-name products vs. cheaper store brands, and a general sense that these companies are losing their appeal.

Here are three that are starting to feel the pinch right now.

