3 Signs That Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Oversold

It seems the only thing that can stop Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stock from climbing higher is Wall Street’s outrageously high expectations. While that can be a great problem to have in the long term, NVDA stock, in this case, has fallen victim to its own string of successes, which lead to such a strong belief that it can never do any wrong.

In that vein, NVDA shareholders have every reasons to be frustrated, watching NVDA stock fall more than 7.5% following its August 10 earnings reports despite the semiconductor giant not only beating analysts’ second quarter estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

The graphics chipmaker also issued guidance above Street forecasts. Some pundits argued, however, that the company’s forecast — despite topping estimates — could have been “rosier” to support the stock’s valuation.

Ahead of the quarter, NVDA stock traded at about 45 times forward earnings, compared to a forward P/E of 19 for the S&P 500 Index. While that valuation would, understandably, keep NVDA stock out of the bargain bin, especially compared to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), the price tag is nonetheless reasonable when you factor in that NVDA is growing EPS north of 40% every year. Meanwhile, this compares to 10% projected growth for Intel while AMD is looking to reverse last year’s 14 cents a share loss.

To that end, it’s tough to raise the valuation argument against NVDA, especially given the company’s solid — albeit conservative — forecast. For the fiscal third quarter, the Santa Clara Calif.-based company expects revenue to come in at $2.35 billion, give or take 2%. This would translate to 17% year-over-year increase (at the midpoint) and $120 million above the second quarter.

NVDA Is Just Being Conservative

Why did NVDA stock sell off? The market got spooked by the fact that 17% projected revenue growth would mark a significant deceleration from Q3 2016’s 54% growth. Not to mention, the third quarter is often a seasonally stronger quarter for the company. It didn’t matter that NVDA projected adjusted gross margins to be 58.8% — give or take 50 basis points — which is not only above Street estimates, but it would be above Q2 gross margins of 58.4%.

From my vantage point, NVDA is just being conservative with its third-quarter guidance. Management likes to throw around the “give or take 2%” qualifier, which in the most recent quarter turned out to be another double-digit beat. The company reported second-quarter EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $2.23 billion, crushing analysts’ profit estimates by 31 cents, while topping revenue expectations by $270 million.

On a segment basis, NVDA’s bread-and-butter GPU unit posted revenue of $1.9 billion, which surged almost 60% year over year on the strength of the better-than-expected Tegra processor sales, which reached $333 million — more than two times last year’s total. Recall, the second-quarter guidance offered back in May also included the “give or take 2%” qualifier.

Yet, here we are, a few weeks after NVDA delivered record revenue of $2.23 billion — growth of 56% year over year from $1.43 billion a year earlier, while climbing 15% from $1.94 billion in the first quarter.

