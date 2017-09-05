5 Retail Stocks Proving the American Consumer Is Still Alive

This was a brutal earnings season for retail stocks. On average, shares of companies that beat Wall Street’s consensus actually declined 0.3% over a four-day period (the two days before the release and the two days after), while 48% of those that beat endured a 4% drubbing.

Source: Shutterstock

The stage was set for disaster when the retailers began posting their numbers, but things took a turn for the better when the latest Retail Sales report from the Census Bureau was released. The number came in well above Wall Street estimates and served as a harbinger for earnings.

While carnage continued in department and sporting goods stores, motor vehicle sales were better than expected — although keep in mind this report doesn’t speak to profitability. Restaurants also bounced back, and it was clear that consumers continue to spend on their homes with the internet remaining a beast. Even clothing showed signs of life, as did grocery stores on the eve of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) taking full control of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ).

Key Earnings Reports

I kept a close eye on retail names this earnings season, and five in particular stood out to me. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) posted earnings of 61 cents per share, which came in 3.4% above consensus. The numbers underscore overall strength in the home furnishing category, and also give credence to the fact that upper-end consumers are spending money. Comparable-store sales were up 2.8%.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH ) — the old Phillip van Heusen — is now driven by brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, both of which experienced solid growth in the quarter. This upper-end clothier can be a proxy for the jobs market, too. Overall earnings of $1.69 per share were up 18% on a constant currency basis.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES ) is a lower-end consumer clothing name that needs to stay ahead of the trends more than most. Earnings of 9 cents per share beat the Street by 90%, and revenue increased 5% year over year in constant currently. However, the United States was actually a weak spot.

Americas: -10%

Europe: +5%

Asia: +6%

Wholesale: +6.8%

Next Page