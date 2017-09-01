Buy This Dip In Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has come upon tough times recently. It was a $1,000 stock back in late July. Now, GOOGL stock trades at $952.

Source: Shutterstock

But Google’s ad business continues to grow at a healthy pace. YouTube is still on fire. Google Home is a revenue leader in a secular growth market. Google Cloud is scaling nicely. Android has extended its dominance in the mobile space. Highly anticipated Google Lens is set to launch later this year.

Meanwhile, of the FANG stocks, GOOGL stock trades at the lowest forward price-to-earnings multiple.

So, with GOOGL, investors are looking at a depressed stock with a still strong fundamental backdrop and a relatively cheap valuation.

Is this an opportunity to buy the dip?

I think so.

GOOGL Has Struggled, And So Has Everyone Else

The 4% decline in GOOGL stock from its July highs isn’t good, but it’s also not unusual.

Political uncertainty has weighed on market sentiment recently. And when market sentiment falls, it’s usually the richly valued stock market beauties that lead the laggards.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) dropped about 5% over the past month. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) fell almost 6%. All in all, the NASDAQ 100 is roughly flat.

The recent weakness in the tech sector is a natural pullback in a long-term bull run. The NASDAQ 100 is up 22% year-to-date and 45% over the past three years. GOOGL is up 19% year-to-date and 62% over the past three years. NFLX is up 41% year-to-date and 156% over the past three years. And AMZN is up 29% year-to-date and 185% over the past three years.

Let these stocks take a little a breather. They need to pull back and consolidate before taking another leg higher.

And why will they eventually resume their upward trajectories? Because the growth stories remain strong and the valuations remain reasonable.

This is especially true for Alphabet.

The Alphabet Growth Story Is Still Strong

The Alphabet growth story was unfortunately clouded last quarter by a $2.7 billion European Union antitrust fine. But beyond that noise, the Alphabet growth story continued to show strength today while implying strength for many quarters to come.

Next Page