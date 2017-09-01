Amazon Prime Now to Launch in Canada by Year End

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is reportedly planning to bring Amazon Prime now to Canada this year.

Source: Shutterstock

According to the reports, Amazon Prime Now will first come to the Canadian city of Vancouver. The reports say that it will show up in this city in November as part of a pilot program.

The recent reports claims that once Amazon Prime Now is up an running in Vancouver, the online retailer will bring the service to Toronto next. However, this city won’t likely get the service until January 2018.

The report concerning Amazon Prime Now comes from unnamed sources that are close to the matter. They claim that these pilot versions of the program will have the retailer delivering goods to customers within two hours of placing the order.

While the Amazon Prime Now pilots are only going to take place in two cities, there is potential for expansion. If the test goes well, AMZN will reportedly expand it to include additional locations during 2018, reports The Australian.

Amazon also recently finished its acquisition of Whole Foods. The online retailer immediately slashed prices at the chain and now offers its goods through its website. Amazon Prime Now customers can also use the service to order goods from Whole Foods and have them delivered to their homes.

As part of its acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon is now installing its lockers at some of the retail brand’s locations. This allows customers to pickup items that they have ordered, as well as return ones that they weren’t happy with.