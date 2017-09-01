Friday Apple Rumors: 2017 iPhone Names Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the names for the devices in the 2017 iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Names: A new rumor claims to know the names that Apple will use to its 2017 iPhone line, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company will be calling the devices the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone Edition. This rumor comes from casemakers that are preparing to the launch of the new devices. In preparation for the launch, these casemakers have changed their SKUs to reflect these names. They are also printing packaging that carries these names.

iPhone 8 Components: A new leak shows what may be components for the iPhone 8, or iPhone Edition if the previous rumor is true, BGR notes. The components that have shown up online are the Lightning port and speaker for the device. Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm the legitimacy of the parts. Also, the parts aren’t able to provide us with extra details about the upcoming smartphone.

Pay Cash: Apple Pay Cash is coming to the European Union, reports MacRumors. The tech company has filed a trademark for the service with the E.U. This service will be implemented in the company’s upcoming iOS 11 update. It will allow users to transfer funds with each other by using the company’s payment service. Users can keep this money in their accounts with AAPL, or transfer it to their banks.

