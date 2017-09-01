Don’t Sell Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Just Because It’s Losing the Teen Crowd

Last week, internet advertising news site eMarketer shared what bodes well for Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), and could be alarming for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) shareholders. That is, teens are less and less interested in Facebook, preferring to use Snapchat and Instagram to communicate with their peers. FB stock lost almost 2% in the following days.

However, it’s not news that spells doom for FB stock, if for no other reason than Instagram is owned by the aforementioned Facebook — CEO Mark Zuckerberg has successfully cast a net that’s caught the teen segment of the internet market, too.

Still, if teens (and tweens, and some millennials to boot) are becoming increasingly comfortable with Snapchat, might Facebook be foregoing a key revenue opportunity?

Probably not. See, while teens account for a decent-sized portion of internet users, they don’t directly account for a proportional amount of e-commerce business up for grabs.

Teens Choose Snapchat, Instagram

Here’s the data, according to eMarketer: After losing 1.2% of 12 to 17-year-old monthly active users (MAUs) last year, Facebook is on pace to lose 3.4% of that group’s MAUs this year. Worse, the kids in that group who are still regular users are spending less time on Facebook than they have in the past. Indeed, eMarketer expects Snapchat to boast more users in the 12-17 age group as well as in the 18-24 year old group before the year is over.

And here’s how eMarketer analyst Oscar Orozco explains the shift:

“We see teens and tweens migrating to Snapchat and Instagram. Both platforms have found success with this demographic since they are more aligned with how they communicate – that is, using visual content. Outside of those who have already left, teens and tweens remaining on Facebook seem to be less engaged – logging in less frequently and spending less time on the platform.”

FB stock holders take (lots of) solace in the fact that almost everything Snapchat has done to make its app stickier, Zuckerberg has copied and applied to Instagram to make it the more compelling choice of the two.

That’s not even the part of the shift that should ease Facebook investors’ minds though.

It’s All About Spending Capacity

To be fair, teens and millenials are more apt to spend their money on digital downloads like music and apps, playing right into Snapchat’s hand.

They’re not shelling out money online hand-over-fist, though.

