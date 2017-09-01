3 Grocery Stocks Impacted After Amazon Bought Whole Foods

Remember when malls were the center of American living?

It wasn’t too long ago. Between 1956 and 2005, about 1,500 malls were built. It was a Golden Age of mall retail. Malls transformed into much more than shopping destinations. They became social and cultural centers.

But then the internet started to mature into a shopping tool. And Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) pioneered a new era of online shopping.

Malls died. 2007 marked the first year since the 1950s that a new mall wasn’t built in the United States. Since then, it has been a torturous grind lower for all things mall-retail related.

Now, Amazon is pioneering a similar radical transition in the grocery world. With its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), Amazon promises to shake up the grocery world like it shook up the mall retail world 10 years ago.

Some grocers are doomed. The price cuts and Amazon technology integration will prove too much to handle.

But others will survive. After all, some brick-and-mortar retailers have survived the Amazon onslaught.

Let’s dig deeper to find out which grocery stocks you should add to your portfolio.

