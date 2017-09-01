New on Netflix in September 2017: 16 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in September?

The online streaming site unveiled the current month’s selection of films that you should watch out for. There’s something for everyone as the list includes classics such as Pulp Fiction for you to watch over and over again.

Families will be happy to hear that there’s plenty of children’s movies that everyone can enjoy, including Pocahontas and a few others. A Martin Scorsese contemporary classic also makes the selection.

Here are some of the films that you can expect next month:

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Disney’s Pocahontas

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

Jaws

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

The Squid and the Whale

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Carol

Gerald’s Game

There’s also plenty of new TV coming next month for Netflix subscribers, including a new season of Narcos, new Portlandia, new Maniac, a TV show based around the popular RPG series Final Fantasy called Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light, and more.

Fans of self-deprecating humor will also be happy to hear that Bojack Horseman is coming back.

