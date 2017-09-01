Samsung Gets OK to Test Self-Driving Cars on California Public Roads

Samsung has received the green light to test its self-driving cars in the public roads of California.

Source: Samsung

It was revealed that the electronics giant will be able to test driverless vehicles developed thanks to its latest self-driving technology, which was facilitated by its late 2016 acquisition of vehicle audio firm Harman.

The $8 billion buy has paved the way for this test, which will take place on roads alongside human drivers. Samsung was granted permission to test its self-driving cars in South Korea back in May.

The company’s vehicles are equipped with its own sensors and software designed for driverless navigation. However, Samsung had to adapt Hyundai vehicles to work with its latest technology.

The company added that it garnered the permit “in pursuit of a smarter, safer transportation future.” However, the company has no plans to roll out a line of vehicles anytime soon.

Samsung isn’t the only company making waves in the world of self-driving technology as other tech giants have recently been developing their own technology and testing out driverless vehicles.

Other tech companies have partnered up with automotive giants as they seek to pursue the same goal.